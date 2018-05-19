Michelle Fowler’s nosebleed stalker swaps EastEnders for Emmerdale

The aftermath of Gerry Roberts’s tragic death in Emmerdale brings his grieving relative Terry to the village next week, and viewers may recognise the actor playing him as Michelle Fowler’s stalker from EastEnders, Tom ‘Nosebleed Man’ Bailey.

Casey’s Emmerdale character features in a clip from the episode showing on Friday 25 May which reveals the family member of the ill-fated teenager has already caused a stir by threatening to sue Doug Potts and the B&B for causing Gerry’s death due to negligence, as the lad was found buried beneath rubble after the unsafe ceiling caved in.

Of course viewers know Lachlan White murdered his best mate in cold blood by deliberately causing the ceiling to collapse before bludgeoning him with rock, after Gerry discovered the truth about Lucky’s involvement in the car crash that killed his mum Chrissie and grandfather Lawrence.

Lachlan may have protected his deadly secret but the finger points to devastated Doug in light of Gerry’s body being found in the B&B which Mr Potts was meant to get repaired.

In the clip, the wicked Mr White is gripped by guilt and looks as if he’s about to confess by interrupting a showdown between angry Terry and Doug in the Woolpack that Doug is not to blame… Is this the moment Lachlan confesses to save an innocent man’s skin? Will Terry get justice for Gerry?

As well as his memorable stint in Walford last year as the love interest-turned-stalker of Michelle, Casey also appeared in Coronation Street for a handful of episodes in 2016 as Tom Finlay, a potential love interest for Leanne Battersby whose romance was scuppered by meddling from Lee’s son Simon Barlow clashing with Tom’s kid on the football pitch. Playing Terry makes him one of the few actors to have notched up appearances in Emmerdale, Corrie and EastEnders.

Casey is best known for his role as DS Gavin Troy, the original sidekick of DCI Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders.

