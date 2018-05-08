EastEnders: Shakil gets a surprise offer ahead of shock stabbing

EastEnders’s Shakil Kazemi will be encouraged to apply for a place at a specialist music summer school in next week’s episodes of the BBC1 soap, but is he destined to lose his life before he has the chance to attend? The upcoming drama sees Shakil initially balk at the opportunity to apply, only for best friend Keegan to eventually talk him into it. But with EastEnders having already revealed that both Shakil and Keegan will be knifed in a shock attack to be shown later this spring, it seems that all of Shakil’s future plans will be thrown into jeopardy.

Recent press reports appear to point to Shakil not surviving the attempt on his life, with paparazzi pictures showing the Kazemi clan in mourning as they attend a funeral. Actor Shaheen Jafargholi also recently posted an image of himself on Instagram sporting a very different look to Shakil’s – all of which suggests that he has now finished filming commitments at EastEnders.

The show is working alongside campaigner Brooke Kinsella MBE, founder of the Ben Kinsella Trust which was formed after her brother was fatally stabbed in 2008. As an actress Kinsella has a long association with EastEnders, having played the role of Kelly Taylor between 2001 and 2004.

Announcing the knife crime storyline back in March, show boss John Yorke said: “The brutal reality of knife crime was brought home to everyone at EastEnders with the tragic murder of Ben Kinsella. Brooke, who has been such an important part of the show, began an inspiring campaign to bring attention to the awful consequences that continues to this day. However, knife crime is as prevalent now as it was back then.

“EastEnders has a long tradition of tackling serious issues, and this is one of the most important the show has ever embarked on. The episodes are powerful, heartbreaking and dramatic and we hope they will help both carry on Brooke’s inspiring message, while making it clear knife crime destroy she lives of everyone it touches.”

