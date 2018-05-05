Home and Away: Robbo revealed as a secret undercover cop in trial twist

There’s a huge twist in Home and Away next week when Robbo learns his true identity as he stands trial for murder, and it’s revealed he’s not crazed assassin Beckett Reid but a federal police officer whose undercover assignment went drastically wrong.

Convinced he’s facing jail for his crimes, Robbo’s court case gets off to a disastrous start when arch-enemy Ash testifies for the prosecution as revenge for his part in his unborn child’s death, despite pretending he’d give a testimony as part of the accused’s defence.

Desperately testifying on his own behalf, Robbo prays he’s done enough to persuade the jury he’s a changed man – but just as the verdict is about to be announced a team of federal agents storm the courtroom and whisk Robbo out of the dock and into a police van with no explanation!

Back in Summer Bay, some very official-looking fellas in suits arrive at the police station and start erasing all files on Robbo/Beckett Reid. Local cop Colby Thorne deduces Robbo must have been caught up in something serious and properly high-level, and tells Tori Morgan to forget her friend ever existed.

Meanwhile, handcuffed Robbo is driven to a federal police warehouse facility and is told by officers the shocking truth – he is actually a federal officer called Ryan Shaw who went undercover as hitman Reid to track down the criminals who murdered his family.

Reeling Robbo’s memories begin to return, as it emerges Reid’s violent past and trail of destruction was all fabricated as part of his cover story.

Now he knows he’s not a cold-blooded killer, can Robbo return to a normal life? And how will the Summer Bay locals react to the news?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 14 May, showing weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

