EastEnders: Jack and Mel get passionate – see the steamy pics

The pair get it on in scenes to be shown tonight

Tension turns to passion for Jack on Mel tonight – so could this be the start of the next big EastEnders romance? As fans of the BBC1 soap know, Jack has been making a play for Mel ever since she returned to Walford, but despite trying to impress her with such offers as a weekend break in Paris, his advances have thus far been spurned.

But viewers can expect all that to change this evening when the pair’s bickering results in them ripping each other’s clothes off.

In the run-up to the steamy scenes, Mel will be seen trying to play matchmaker when she tries to reunite Billy and Honey. But her plan to invite Honey to Billy’s surprise party backfires and the birthday boy himself ends up railing at Mel for her unwanted intervention.

Jack witnesses the exchange and decides to ask Mel to apologise to Honey. But pretty soon, one thing is leading to another and Mel and Jack are locking lips! But how will Mel end up feeling on the morning after the night before? And is her troubled son Hunter set to find out about what has been going on?

