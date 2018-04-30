Neighbours: Susan and Kirsha get lost in the bush – will they survive?

Even the search party ends up fighting for their lives…

Disaster strikes for two Neighbours families next week when a school trip takes a terrifying turn, with at least three characters facing grave danger.

Erinsborough High school’s leadership camp sees students and teachers brave the great Australian outdoors, with young Kirsha Rebecchi particularly nervous about the expedition after her traumatic few months.

When principal Susan Kennedy rescues Kirsha from bullying pupil Poppy and sends her packing, the upset student refuses to continue the hike so the kindly teacher comforts the kid until she’s ready to carry on.

Unfortunately, by the time Susan and Kirsha get going again they realise to their horror they are hopelessly lost. Not only that but the sunlight is fading as the day winds down. Can they find their way back to the camp or will they have to endure a scary night in the bush?

Soon the rest of the party are out looking for the missing pair, with Xanthe Canning and Kirsha’s big sister Yashvi leading the search. Tracing the last place Susan and Kirsh were seen, will the girls find them? And what state will they be in if they do?

There’s further outdoor drama when panicking Karl Kennedy gets wind of his wife’s disappearance and ignores medical advice about his blood clot to start his own search – only to be found by Xanthe after he has a nasty fall and is struggling to breathe…

Can Xanthe save Karl’s life? And what has happened to Susan and Kirsha?

