Hollyoaks: Ryan escapes from prison – will he kill Farrah?

After finally being arrested for the murder of Amy Barnes, Hollyoaks killer Ryan Knight is on the lose next week. Will he claim another victim?

Refusing to co-operate with the cops on the case, Ry Ry is dangling his knowledge of Kim Butterfield’s fate to gain leverage with the long arm of the law but so far they’re not playing along.

Sensing Farrah Maalik’s desperation for information, the calculating corrupt cop tells her the only way he’ll reveal her missing girlfriend’s whereabouts is if she helps him escape from prison.

Confiding the killer’s request in pal Grace Black, Farrah is torn but by the end of the week she’s agreed to Ryan’s demands and he’s walking free.

Taking Farrah to a deserted forest, the distressed psychotherapist wonders if Ryan is leading her to a dead body – but viewers know Kim is actually miles away locked in a storeroom in the derelict high school…

Why has Ryan taken Farrah to a different location? Does he plan to kill her and go on the run? Is she the final victim actor Duncan James teased would be claimed before his character’s imminent exit from the show? And what of Kim, who is also glimpsed next week succumbing to an infection in the cut in her hand?

