Emmerdale: Daz reveals big secret after shock death next week

Emmerdale’s Daz Spencer lets slip a massive secret to Kerry Wyatt next week in the wake of tragic news of a death in the family.

Word reaches the village that Ali Spencer, ex-husband of Daz’s brother Dan who left Emmerdale in 2015 after losing partner Ruby Haswell in the catastrophic helicopter crash, has died.

Dan delivers the bombshell to little Amelia her mum has passed away, but when Dan arrives he is angry at his brother for jumping the gun and telling his niece before her own father had a chance to.

While the family process the shock and rally round grieving Amelia, Dan helps organise his ex’s funeral service, but the atmosphere remains tense with his brother for what he feels was an insensitive move.

More becomes clear with regard to Daz’s motives later in the week when he has one too many pints in the Woolpack and unburdens himself to Dan’s other half Kerry, revealing a massive secret that leaves her reeling…

Has Ali’s passing merely inspired Daz to get something off his chest, or is it directly related to what he tells Kerry? Could there be a Spencer family secret about to emerge as they mourn Ali? And can motormouth Kerry be trusted to keep quiet about what Daz divulges?

