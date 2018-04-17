Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Tiffany sparks baby kidnap horror for the Ahmeds

Arshad to discover that Harley has been snatched

Tiffany Butcher’s actions will lead to an abduction crisis on next week’s EastEnders when baby Harley is taken from the Ahmeds.

Fans of the BBC1 soap have already seen thoughtless Tiff post a picture of herself with the Ahmeds’ foster child online, but little does she realise that her popularity on social media will result in Harley’s biological mum Chloe turning up to kidnap the youngster.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 23 April see Chloe arriving and, after spotting Arshad, pretending to be injured in order to get his help. After Arshad invites her back to the house in order to offer assistance, Chloe begins to ask questions about Harley, who happens to be out for the day. But when Harley returns, it secretly transpires that Chloe is in fact his mother.

Later in the week, Arshad is left worried when he discovers that their CCTV has been vandalised. With Mariam away, Arshad covers and tells her that everything is fine, but tells Masood they should call the police and social services.

And it seems that Arshad’s concerns are well founded for – on Thursday – the Masoods’ worst fears come true when they discover that Harley has been taken by his biological parents.

As Masood angrily confronts Tiffany about posting a picture of him online, the police arrive and do their best to track Harley down. As Tiffany is left distraught, the police start their frantic search for the baby, but will they be successful? Or is careless nature set to have long-term repercussions?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review show.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

