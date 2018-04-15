Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Louise and Tiffany in showdown over Hunter romance – first look pics

The girls' feud puts two Walford families at war

EastEnders are planning a titanic showdown between teenagers Tiffany Butcher and Louise Mitchell that threatens to wreck relations between two Walford clans – and ruin the burgeoning romance between Lou and Hunter Owen.

Naughty Tiff sneaks into the Mitchell house and takes a snap on her phone of Louise getting hot and heavy with hunky Hunter, and posts the pic on social media.

Livid Louise wants her and Hunter’s relationship kept under wraps and angrily confronts her classmate in the Square for online antics.

As the situation between the gobby girls escalates and threatens to get out of hand, Lou’s stepmum Sharon and Tiff’s big sister Whitney Carter wade in – but judging from these new pictures it looks like it only makes things worse…

These scenes air on Monday 23 April at 8pm on BBC1.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.


