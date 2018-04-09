Hollyoaks: Ryan finally arrested for Amy’s murder!

The cops catch up with the serial killer after dramatic showdown with Ste

Hollyoaks’ killer cop Ryan Knight has been arrested for the murder of Amy Barnes, just seconds after he almost claimed Ste Hay as his next victim.

After Tegan Lomax regained consciousness from the coma Ryan put her in when she discovered his crime, she fought through brain damage to communicate on a special app the truth about the dastardly Detective Sergeant.

Amy’s ex Ste, on the verge of starting a new life with Ryan and his kids in Brazil, attacked the nasty Knight and held him hostage at his old flat – scene of the grisly murder. Tormenting Ryan for letting Harry Thompson go down for causing the death, Ste threatened to kill Ryan as revenge for slaying the mother of his children.

A tense showdown in tonight’s E4 episode saw Ryan crumble and finally admit what he did to Amy, before overpowering his captor sparking a vicious fight as he tried to escape.

Meanwhile, James Nightingale managed to find proof that corrupt cop Ryan tampered with evidence to cover his tracks. Visiting Harry in prison, the lawyer revealed he’d soon be free, explaining how Ryan returned to the flat the night Amy died and suffocated her after Harry accidentally knocked Ames unconscious and fled believing he’d murdered her.

Back at the flat, Tony Hutchinson and Leela Lomax arrived in the nick of time to rescue Ste from being strangled by Ryan. With sirens blaring in the distance, Ryan did a runner but was eventually captured by the cops, falling to his knees as Amy’s killer was brought to justice a year after her death…

It certainly seems like this is the end of Ryan’s reign of terror, but actor Duncan James has revealed there will be another death in this storyline before his character’s exit from the show. Can we expect one more twist in the sensational storyline?

And will Ryan reveal Kim Butterfield’s whereabouts, or will she end up dying in the school storeroom where he left her after she discovered his secret , making her the murderer’s final victim?

