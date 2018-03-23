EastEnders: Joyce Murray killed off as Maggie Steed quits role

Ted's wife dies in her sleep next week in a tragic exit

EastEnders’ Joyce Murray is being killed off as Maggie Steed departs the show, in another high-profile Albert Square exit.

Steed joined the cast last May alongside Christopher Timothy as retired couple Joyce and Ted, but a little under a year after her first appearance her character will meet a tragic end next week when she dies in her sleep, leaving her husband heartbroken.

A BBC source says: “Joyce’s time on the Square has been brief, and after her death Ted will come out of his shell and viewers will see a bit more of him.

“His and Joyce’s daughter Judith will come into play and be involved in new storylines with the Taylor family.”

Signing industry veteran Steed was seen as something of a coup, but Joyce was somewhat underused while Ted was given a complex backstory of post-traumatic stress disorder and clinical depression. Her biggest storyline saw Ted shoot Johnny Carter by mistake thinking he was a burglar, and Joyce deciding to take the blame.

Steed’s departure comes days after the show announced upcoming exits for Jenna Russell (the recast Michelle Fowler), Richard Blackwood (Vincent Hubbard) and Lee Ryan (Woody Woodward).

