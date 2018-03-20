Which EastEnders character did Sheree Murphy almost play?

She's done Neighbours, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, but how close did she get to a stint in Walford?

Sheree Murphy returns to Neighbours next week as devious Dakota Davies for a one-off appearance filmed on location in London.

The actress and presenter has scored a soap hat-trick having also played Emmerdale’s tragic Tricia Dingle and Eva Strong in Hollyoaks, yet despite her cockney heritage the London-born actress has never been in EastEnders – although she once came close.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com Murphy revealed she auditioned for a role many years ago, predating her joining Emmerdale in 1998 which launched her career.

“The only brush I had with EastEnders was years ago when I auditioned and did a workshop when they were developing and casting what became the Jackson family. I got quite far down the line so maybe I could’ve been Bianca – but nobody could play her like Patsy Palmer!”

Despite losing out on a Walford role, Murphy says she’d still love to join the cast if the opportunity ever arose. “I’m a proper East Ender, I was born in Hackney so growing up I always thought if I did a soap that would be the one. If I joined I’d like to be a comedy character as comedy comes more naturally to me.

“Maybe I could be a Slater? They’ve got secret cousins everywhere!”

You can read the full interview with Sheree Murphy here, ahead of her comeback episode on Monday 26 March on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.

