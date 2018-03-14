Hollyoaks: Milo kills Tony next week?

Hollyoaks’ Milo Entwistle is hiding the secret he killed Gordon and Helen Cunningham more than a decade ago and has vowed to protect their orphaned offspring by way of atoning for his crime. But he’ll go to any lengths to stop his past being exposed, as Tony Hutchinson is in danger of discovering next week.

Mild-mannered Milo panicked when Tony’s friend Finn gave him a framed newspaper article from 2004 about the opening of Mr Hutchinson’s old restaurant as the cutting contained a story on the Cunninghams’ deaths with a mugshot of the man responsible – a young Mr Entwistle.

He destroyed Finn’s gift which aroused Tony’s suspicions, and now the tenacious chef is on a mission to find out the reason behind the Cunninghams’ quirky lodger’s bizarre behaviour.

An attempt to snoop around his bedroom is foiled when he’s caught in the act, and frustrated Tone confides in Tom he’s been on to the Chester Herald to get another copy of the page to see why Milo didn’t want anyone to see it.

Milo overhears and secretly calls Tony pretending to be from the paper and lies the article is no longer on file. But just when it seems he’s covered his tracks, Dirk Savage advises Tony to go to the local library to see if they’ve got a copy in the archives.

So Milo follows Tony and looms in the shadows… Will Tony discover the nervy nerd killed his old friends and has kept quiet about it? And considering the last person to learn Milo’s true identity ended up dead (RIP DS Armstrong), is Tony in danger?

