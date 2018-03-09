Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Rebecca threatens Victoria with a hot iron!

Emmerdale: Rebecca threatens Victoria with a hot iron!

What has caused Rebecca to lash out again?

Victoria is delighted when Rebecca returns to Keeper’s Cottage. Rebecca is adamant that Robert doesn’t need to know, worried that Seb will be taken from her. She ferociously brandishes an iron at a terrified Victoria.

Rebecca White looks set to lose control again on tonight’s Emmerdale (7.00pm, ITV) when she ferociously threatens her friend Victoria Barton with a hot iron mere days after hitting Joe Tate with a golf club.

An increasingly tormented Rebecca will be arrested tonight for burglary and attempted assault following the aforementioned attack on Joe. And Rebecca’s day goes from bad to worse when she returns home and starts to get suspicious of Vic’s intentions.

09_03_EMM_REBECCA_POLICE_01

Rebecca’s brain injury has meant that her behaviour has been especially volatile of late. But will she end up doing serious damage to Victoria after losing her grip on reality?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

