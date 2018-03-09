EastEnders violence: Aidan savagely attacks Mick – before setting fire to the Queen Vic?

EastEnders looks set to explode into shock violence tonight as the war between Aidan and Mick reaches a terrifying climax. But will one of the two men end up breathing their last?

As can be seen from these new images released by the BBC, Aidan is set to take savage revenge on the Queen Vic landlord as tension between the two adversaries boils over.

The gangster believes that he’s owed money, with scenes to be shown this evening at 8.00pm seeing him trying to beat the truth about the missing cash out of Mick.

But when it comes to coercion, Aidan has more than one method of intimidation to hand: with his thugs brandishing petrol cans, the Irish hard man is soon striking up a match and waving it in Mick’s direction.

Might the Queen Vic be about to burn down thanks to the machinations of an increasingly malevolent Aidan? And is someone destined to lose their life in the process?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

