Emmerdale: Tracy and David’s marriage is on the line tonight following shock humiliation

Matthew Wolfenden and Amy Walsh reveal about this evening's drama

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 27th February 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 27th February 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8089 Thursday 8th March 2018 - 1st Ep The week goes from bad to worse for Tracy Metcalfe [AMY WALSH] and David Metcalfe [MATTHEW WOLFENDEN] after his embarrassment of her past comes to light.

The Metcalfes are currently facing a testing time on Emmerdale, with Tracy’s past as a prostitute revealed on the front-page of the local newspaper, much to David’s discomfort.

But things look set to go from bad to worse in tonight’s double bill when David tries to focus on bagging a retail award by inviting judge Dr Cavanagh for dinner.

The trouble is that Tracy makes a shock discovery and ends up ruining the soiree. On the topic of the upcoming drama, actor Matthew Wolfenden says:

“David gets a delivery of the newspapers and bins them because he doesn’t want anyone in the village reading about Tracy. But Tracy finds them, ends up getting drunk and announces at the party that she used to be a prostitute.

“The doctor and his prim-and-proper wife then get up and leave. At this point, David feels like saying to Tracy that he’s done with her.”

Adds Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy: “There’s a line where David and Tracy are standing outside after all this has happened and she says, ‘I know you’re ashamed of me’. And all David can say is, ‘am I meant to be proud?’.”

So will David and Tracy’s relationship be able to survive this latest upset? Or does the showdown spell the end for their marriage? Find out when Emmerdale shows these scenes at 7.00 and 8.00pm tonight.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

