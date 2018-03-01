EastEnders launches new mystery: what is in Aidan’s box?

EastEnders fans will be left debating a new mystery tonight thanks a mystery box owned by sinister Aidan Maguire.

Advertisement

Thursday’s episode of the BBC1 soap will see Keanu helping Jay out at the funeral parlour, only for Aidan to turn up and hand him a small box, insisting that he hides it in a coffin.

An inquisitive Keanu takes a peek inside, but only he and not viewers at home will be able to see its contents. Friday’s visit to Albert Square will see speculation mount further as Keanu starts to fear that Jay will find the hidden box and makes a desperate attempt to retrieve it – only to be caught in the act.

Next Monday’s EastEnders will then find Jay handing the box to Phil, who has returned to Walford from a trip to see Ben overseas. With Jay telling Phil that Aidan needs to back off, can the sinister gangster be convinced to loosen his grip on the residents of the Square?

And what exactly are the contents of the box? Drugs? A body part? Or something else entirely?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.