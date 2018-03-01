EastEnders: iconic nightclub e20 makes a comeback

Mel Owen got a blast from the past on tonight’s EastEnders when her son Hunter changed the name of the nightclub she’s planning to reopen on Turpin Road.

Advertisement

Businesswoman Mel had intended for the club to be renamed The Phoenix (has she never heard of Peter Kay, we wonder?) but Hunter decided to mark the anniversary of his dad’s death by putting the e20 sign above the door.

As long-time fans of the soap will recall, the late Steve Owen christened the club e20 after he purchased it in 1998, only for the venue to then become marred by bloodshed after Saskia Duncan was killed on the premises.

The local nightspot was also the scene of a fire in 2001 after Mel set it ablaze following the souring of her marriage to Steve.

Thursday’s episode of EastEnders saw Mel initially left horrified by Hunter’s actions before eventually agreeing that the e20 should make a comeback.

Mel also decided to put some distance between herself and Jack after noticing growing antipathy from Hunter, who obviously doesn’t want a replacement father figure in his life.

But will Mel be able to resist the charms of Mr Branning for that much longer? And are Hunter’s resentments still bubbling beneath the surface?

EastEnders returns on Friday at 8.00pm on BBC1

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.