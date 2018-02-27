Hollyoaks: Lily jilted at the altar when Prince is kidnapped!

Will he get to the church on time?

Hollyoaks is lining up heartbreak for Lily Drinkwell on her wedding day next week when she waits at the altar for fiance Prince McQueen, unaware he’s been kidnapped by his dad to stop the ceremony from going ahead!

Both families of the teenage lovers are against the upcoming nuptials, and conspire to scupper them. Only Prince’s feckless father Shane Sweeney takes things too far by abducting his son and holding him hostage.

Lily’s auntie Diane Hutchinson is horrified when she hears what Shane has done and goes to see the McQueen teen, but she still believes her niece is too young to settle down and leaves the lad to languish.

Meanwhile, nervous Lily is in her frock and waiting patiently at the church with uncle Tony to give her away. As it’s more of a custom for the groom to be late, lonely Lil starts to worry when Prince is a no-show…

Luckily, Prince manages to escape from entrapment and he races to the altar – but with nothing to wear to his own wedding and the clock ticking, will him and Lily get their happy ending and manage to tie the knot? And are the school kids mature enough to make a marriage work?

