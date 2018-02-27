Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Ross to discover that Debbie ordered the acid attack? “She’s messing with his heart,” says Michael Parr

Emmerdale: Ross to discover that Debbie ordered the acid attack? “She’s messing with his heart,” says Michael Parr

The actor reveals all about Ross's state of mind after receiving life-changing injuries

05_03_EMM_ROSS_CAFE_02

Ross Barton will grow ever-more determined to find his attacker in next week’s Emmerdale, little realising that Debbie Dingle is the one responsible for his injuries.

Advertisement

“In typical Ross fashion, he’s looking for revenge,” says actor Michael Parr. “The trouble is, that he doesn’t know how to face the world anymore. Before the acid attack, Ross was such a big head and arrogant because of his looks. Now that’s been taken away from him.”

The upcoming drama sees Pete trying to motivate Ross to leave the house, challenging his brother to be the confident man he knew. He suggests he sees a counsellor, but Ross is adamant the only thing that will help him is to discover the identity of the perpetrator.

“What’s happened to Ross is life-changing,” continues Parr. “It’s turned everything upside down. Not just physically – it’s also scarred his relationships, his personality, his confidence and any kind of humour that was there before. The viewers are having to discover what exactly is left of the old Ross – and that is very little at the moment.”

05_03_EMM_ROSS_CAFE_01

Then there’s Ross’s drinking, which is becoming an increasing cause of concern for the doctors, who tell him that he shouldn’t be mixing alcohol with his medication: “It’s escapism. It’s numbing the pain – Ross is in constant agony, so the drink is taking him away from the situation he finds himself in. Ross feels trapped, alone and scared – these are new emotions for him.”

What fans of the ITV soap will see is Ross being offered the chance of a skin graft, only for hope to turn to despair thanks to an unforeseen development. In a state of rage, Ross kicks both Debbie and Pete out after the pair try to offer advice. So why is he lashing out at those who want to help him?

“He’s almost in self-destruct mode,” reveals Parr. “Debbie doesn’t want him in the way he wants her, so he’s pushing her away. Pete is trying to stand by Ross, but there’s nothing anyone can say that will make him feel better at the moment.”

06_03_EMM_DEBBIE_PETE_01

Of course, there is one vital missing piece of the puzzle that could change everything for Ross: the fact that Debbie was inadvertently to blame for this entire mess. How would Ross react if he was to discover the truth?

“I can’t imagine he’s going to be too pleased! I suppose it would have been easier to take if she’d come forward and admitted it straight away. But she’s been lying by coming up to him and saying that they’re going to find whoever did it. And that everything’s going to be OK.

“If she’d just been straight with him, it might have taken the sting off it. She’s also messing with his heart – he thinks she’s there because she still has feelings for him. So she’s leading him on as well.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 20th February 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 20th February 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8084 Thursday 1st March 2018 - 2nd Ep A stressed Priya Sharma [FIONA WADE] flips when looking after Eliza and Amba and throws a plate of food at the wall when the girls refuse to eat. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Silver Linings Playbook’s Jennifer Lawrence and David O Russell to reunite for The Ends of the Earth

imagenotavailable1

One Direction to release concert movie worldwide in October

103313

The Voice Team Paloma: meet Paloma Faith’s three finalists

136814.def2c203-b02e-4cd9-bf25-133d978d7ba3

Stephen Poliakoff is back on BBC2 with Summer of Rockets

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more