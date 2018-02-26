Neighbours: Izzy pregnant by Karl after stealing his sperm?

Neighbours’ Izzy Hoyland sinks to new depths next week when Karl Kennedy refuses her request to father her child – so she decides to steal a sample of his sperm to make sure her baby dream happens, with or without his agreement!

Stressed Susan tells her husband in no uncertain terms that if he agrees to his old flame’s idea for them to have another baby so their daughter Holly has a biological sibling with the same parents, then their marriage is over.

Karl is torn as he worries newly-minted Isabelle will withdraw her generous donation to the hospital wing she’s set to name after him if he doesn’t want to be a daddy again, but eventually goes to let Ms Hoyland down gently to save his marriage.

He finds Izzy up to her usual tricks in her hotel room where he catches her on the verge of seducing Mark Brennan in a clear bid to make Karl jealous. The disgusted doctor storms off, as exasperated Holly fumes at her minxy mum for wrecking everything with her deceitful games.

But it seems all may not be lost, as Izzy hears that Karl has been taking part in fertility trials at the hospital and she gets an idea… Sneaking into the lab, Izzy steals a test tube with Dr Kennedy’s name on it, and when Holly finds the empty vial in her mother’s makeup bag the next day she’s horrified to realise what she’s done.

Confessing she’s impregnated herself with Karl’s sperm, Holly threatens to tell the Kennedys – but can’t bring herself to betray her parent. How long before the shocking truth is out? And if Izzy falls pregnant, will Susan stick around?

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.