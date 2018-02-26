EastEnders: Aidan threatens to kill Nancy, Lee and Elaine – so what does Mick do next?

Are the Carters about to be plunged into a new crisis?

EastEnders villain Aidan Maguire has tonight threatened the life of Mick Carter should the Queen Vic landlord not comply with the gangster’s demands.

Advertisement

Hard man Aidan remains convinced that Mick stole the money from the New Year’s Day heist and used the haul to buy back the freehold on the Albert Square boozer. As payback, Aidan is currently running a drug-dealing operation from the gents’ toilets at the pub, a scheme that has resulted in him clashing with Mick.

Monday’s episode saw Mick turf the dealer off the premises, an act that has again brought him into conflict with Aidan. Cliffhanger scenes just shown saw Aidan then make a not-so-veiled threat against Mick’s mother-in-law Elaine, as well as son Lee and daughter Nancy. So what happens next?

Tuesday’s EastEnders will see Linda make a surprise return home as Mick and Shirley do their best to hide the situation with Adian – but it doesn’t take long for L to learn the truth.

Despite Linda trying to take action to stop the drugs operation, the Carters soon find themselves caught up in a worrying situation.

By Thursday, Aidan is pressuring Mick to take a large amount of cash and, knowing it’s hush money, the landlord reluctantly accepts it.

Unable to cope with the stress, Linda then takes matters into her own hands, all of which leaves Mick panicked by her actions. Has she inadvertently made things worse? And could there be huge repercussions?

You can watch our Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.