Hollyoaks: Mandy and Darren caught on camera! Sarah Jayne Dunn reveals what happens next

Hollyoaks’ forbidden lovers Mandy Richardson and Darren Osborne are caught out when CCTV records their illicit liaison in the village – will the fling be exposed?

Looking for a secret place to meet and continue their affair as living with their respective partners and families gets increasingly crowded, Mandy and Darren decide to use the Bean coffee shop after owner Esther Bloom closes up early following a break-in. But what they don’t realise is Esther has installed new CCTV cameras which capture their secret rendezvous…

Will Luke and Nancy find out their other halves are doing the dirty? Are two marriages set to be torn apart or can Mandy and Darren resist further indiscretions? Sarah Jayne Dunn, aka Mandy, gives us a tease about her upcoming storyline which plays out on screen in the coming week…

How are Mandy and Darren nearly caught next week?

Mandy and Darren can’t stop thinking about one another and decide they need to meet up again somewhere. One evening they arrange to meet in Esther’s coffee shop, the Bean, as Mandy’s heard it will be closed and empt – however they are totally unaware that Esther has had her CCTV fixed, which is recording their every move…

What goes through Mandy’s mind when she realises the CCTV might have recorded her with Darren?

Sheer panic, the thought of being seen and getting caught brings about the reality of how wrong the affair is and how easily they could get caught and hurt both their families.

Will this make Mandy decide to end the affair?

We’ll have to wait and see! It certainly gives her a reality check, but the attraction and chemistry between Mandy and Darren is strong, so who knows if they’ll be able to resist temptation in the future…

Is Mandy still in love with Luke?

She is and I think she always will. He was her first love and they’ve been through a lot together throughout their lives.

Do you think Mandy loves Darren or is it just the thrill of the secret fling?

I think it’s more than merely the thrill, because they’re both putting a lot on the line just for that. These characters have a lot of history too, they’ve have been mates for a long time, so it could definitely run deeper.

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.