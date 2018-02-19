Emmerdale: Tracy is menaced by creepy Phil – watch the new scene

Tracy is under pressure on Emmerdale this week when Phil the handyman reveals that he knows all about her sinister past as a prostitute.

When she’s confronted tonight, Tracy remembers that Phil was once a client of hers, but what she isn’t expecting is to then be blackmailed for £1000 – or an incriminatory video of her will be shown to David.

Tuesday’s episode will then see Phil call round to the shop and act all breezy while in the company of David. But it’s obvious from his sinister look to Tracy that all is not as it appears.

So will Tracy’s past come to light? Or will she end up going to desperate lengths to ensure that Phil keeps quiet?

You can watch the scene from Tuesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Emmerdale

