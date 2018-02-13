Hollyoaks: Darren calls off affair with Mandy, but can they resist each other?

Hollyoaks’ cheaters Darren Osborne and Mandy Richardson’s recent fling looks set to be over already next week when guilty Darren ends the affair, but when dad Jack has a heart attack guess who he turns to for comfort?

Advertisement

Devastated when Jack is rushed to hospital and is told he’s too fragile to have a heart bypass, Darren seeks solace in Mandy and they kiss, despite their shared guilt at betraying partners Nancy and Luke. But torn Darren eventually tells his old flame they cannot continue the affair…

Easier said than done, as later in the week the pair are thrown together at their new restaurant venture, which they’ve invested in along with other their halves and Tony and Diane Hutchinson.

It’s awkward on opening night as Darren and Mandy struggle to deny their attraction, despite trying to put a stop to their illicit liaisons, and Mandy is consumed with jealousy when drunk Leela Lomax makes a pass at Mr Osborne.

Is this really the end of the affair? Or will working, as well as living, together drive Darren and Mandy to do the dirty again?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.