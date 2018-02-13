Coronation Street: Suranne Jones would return – on one condition

Could Karen McDonald really reappear on the cobbles?

It’s been nearly 14 years since Karen McDonald left Coronation Street after the spectacular collapse of her rocky marriage to Steve, and actress Suranne Jones was launched into superstardom.

But the award-winning star of Doctor Foster and Scott and Bailey is not ruling out a return to Weatherfield, provided it was for a good cause.

According to The Sun, Jones says with regard to the possibility of resurrecting Karen: “If we were going to raise a lot of money, I’d definitely consider doing it for Comic Relief.

“I’m still friends with Jennie McAlpine (aka Fiz Stape) and Antony Cotton (Sean Tully) so I do catch up with what’s happening in Corrie. When I found out Steve had a love child I was gobsmacked!”

Jones played high-maintenance factory worker Karen from 2000 to 2004, and was the second (and third, they divorced then married again) Mrs Steve McDonald. A raft of high-profile storylines involved her rivalry with Tracy Barlow and affair with businessman Joe Carter.

Since quitting Corrie, Jones has become one of British television’s most successful leading ladies notching up a string of credits, most notably co-creating and starring in ITV cop drama Scott and Bailey, and winning multiple awards, including the NTA and Bafta, as a betrayed wife in BBC1’s Doctor Foster.

She is currently appearing on stage in London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket in Bryony Lavery’s play Frozen, and is soon to star in Sky Atlantic thriller Save Me.

