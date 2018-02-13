Coronation Street: Michelle desperate to reconnect with her son next week

The surprise Coronation Street comeback of Michelle Connor’s biological son Ali Neeson causes more friction next week – can the pair make amends, or is Ali not ready for a relationship with his mother?

Ali has returned to Weatherfield on a placement at the medical centre as a trainee GP, but is less than keen on reconnecting with mum Michelle. Ten years ago, Ali discovered he was her biological child, having been mistakenly swapped at birth with Ryan Connor who ‘Chelle brought up believing he was her son.

Unable to accept Ali, he and Michelle have barely seen each other in the last decade so his presence on the street is difficult for both of them.

Next Monday, Michelle is sure they can start afresh and is buoyed when she sees Ali in the Rovers chatting with former stepdad Steve McDonald. But when she tries to join them, it’s clear Michelle faces an uphill struggle in making amends for the past.

Angry with Liz McDonald for not letting on earlier she was working with Ali, Michelle struggles with her mixed emotions when the surgery receptionist reveals he asked her not to tell her he was here. Feeling bad for her former daughter-in-law, Liz asks Ali to give Michelle another chance, and later in the week there’s hope mother and son have turned a corner when she offers to cook him a meal.

But with Ali full of resentment towards her, is newly-engaged Ms Connor heading for heartache? And with the news Ryan is set to return to the cobbles soon, what will his reaction be to Ali’s treatment of his mum?

