Coronation Street: Carla makes big announcement after life-saving operation

Carla Connor has the operation that could save her life in next week’s Coronation Street when little brother Aidan donates a kidney to his sister. But once the siblings are in recovery, shock announcements and surprise decisions could drastically change the course of the Connor family’s future.

Next Monday, Roy Cropper and the clan nervously await news as both Carla and Aidan are take into theatre. Eventually both come round from their respective procedures, but Carla has an announcement to make that has big repercussions for her and the Connors – what has she decided?

Later in the week, Roy reveals he has to leave Weatherfield temporarily to care for his sick mother Sylvia but he feels bad about abandoning Carla. Johnny reassures his mate he’ll look after her, causing the Connor patriarch to have second thoughts about retiring to Spain when two of his kids are recuperating from major surgery – much to wife Jenny’s annoyance.

In fact, Jenny starts to feel generally sidelined by her husband and her new family and turns to old flame Kevin Webster for comfort when he sees her passing the garage looking glum. Will feeling low down on Johnny’s list of priorities push Jenny and Kevin back together?

Elsewhere, Aidan and Carla are both out of hospital by the end of the week and Carla makes plans to transfer the factory over to her brother as a surprise. But what was Carla’s big announcement? And will Johnny jack in his sunny retirement plans, threatening him and Jenny’s marriage in the process?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

