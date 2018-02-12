Neighbours: Rafael reveals Paul Robinson killed his mum

Neighbours newcomer Rafael Humphries reveals a tragic secret from his past next week and explains why he’s got it in for Paul Robinson – because he’s responsible for the death of his mother…

The enigmatic Englishman, played by former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, arrived in Ramsay Street with a clear agenda linked to local bad boy Paul, as viewers saw him sneak into the businessman’s apartment and start snooping around.

Next week, Paul and daughter Amy Williams suspect someone is deliberately out to sabotage the Robinson Heights building project when an unscheduled safety inspection is sprung on them and the development is thrown into jeopardy.

Copper Mishti Sharma uses her detective skills to deduce Rafael is behind it all, but he urges her not to get the authorities involved as he opens up about his reasons.

Rafael reveals his mother worked for Paul many years ago when the Robinson rat lived in Brazil, and she tragically died in a fire – the Humphries hunk’s scar that Jack Callahan spies at the hostel are a result of his futile attempts to save her from the flames.

The buff Brit believes Paul’s negligence and unsafe workplace practices caused the fire and is on a mission to prove Mr Robinson is dodgy so the Brazilian police force will agree to press charges and get justice for Rafael’s dead mother.

Warning Mishti that Paul is poison and must be stopped before he endangers more lives, where will Ms Sharma’s loyalties lie? And how far will Rafael go to get revenge?

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.