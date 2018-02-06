Has she saved them from financial ruin, or just made things worse?

EastEnders’ Vincent Hubbard has put his family in a precarious position since getting involved with gangster Aidan Maguire, who is forcing him to sell his bar The Albert and hand over the cash to settle an old score.

He finally confessed to wife Kim he’s having to sell up, but has yet to fully explain the reasons behind it – so when Mrs Fox-Hubbard decides she can solve their financial worries and announces a rescue plan next week, will she unwittingly make the situation worse?

When Patrick hears Kim is trying to get a loan, he advises her to tread carefully around Vincent so as not to hurt his pride. With uncharacteristic sensitivity, Kim organises a romantic meal next Tuesday and her hubby finally opens up about what’s really going on – almost.

Admitting he’s got mixed up with the wrong people which is why they’re so deeply in debt, but stopping short of revealing the extent of his past with Aidan who blames him for the death of his brother, Kim suggests selling her engagement ring to make some fast cash, but Vincent refuses and she storms off.

On Thursday the couple talk it out and Kim reveals that as long as Vincent promises to distance himself from the local gangsters, she’s got the perfect way to sort their finances out… But with a habit of thinking before she speaks and causing chaos without even trying, what has she got in mind?

