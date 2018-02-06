The Brannings are in crisis as they say their last goodbyes next week

The residents of Walford prepare to lay Abi Branning to rest in EastEnders next week, but grieving Max is devastated when the family ban him from his own daughter’s funeral.

Blaming himself for Abi’s tragic death following his own suicide attempt on Christmas Day which resulted in both his daughters falling from the Queen Vic roof as they rescued their father, Max seeks closure next Monday as he questions undertaker Jay Brown about the delay in arranging the funeral.

Lauren and her uncle Jack then break the news to Max that the funeral has already happened without him, leaving Max utterly heartbroken.

However, when pushed in Tuesday’s episode by her inconsolable parent at being shut out, Lauren loses her temper and home truths fly between father and daughter.

Max is desperate to know where Abi’s funeral service took place and when Jay won’t reveal anything, the distraught dad goes to drive off in search of answers.

Realising he’s in no fit state to be behind a wheel, Mick Carter steps and in and eventually calms manic Max down.

Later visiting Lauren, Max is ready to admit he understands her difficult decision – but as his eldest daughter’s behaviour gets increasingly awkward he realises she’s lying: Abi’s funeral is actually still yet to take place, but the Brannings just don’t want him there.

Revealing mum Tanya won’t go to the ceremony if he goes, Lauren is caught in the middle of her warring parents yet again and warns Max that if he continues to push the issue, he’ll lose her too…

The day of the funeral arrives next Friday, but can Max convince the family to let him pay his last respects? Will there be cross words at the crematorium if Max turns up and comes face to face with Tanya? And what does the future hold for Lauren after losing her little sister?

