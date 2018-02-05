The couple go on the run, but tragedy strikes as the cops catch them…

Neighbours is planning high drama for Tyler Brennan and Piper Willis – quite literally as the couple find themselves being chased by the cops across the roof of a very tall building, with Piper left perilously dangling from the ledge when she falls.

Advertisement

The action-packed Typer twist forms part of Neighbours’ special late-night edition ‘Hit and Run’ which airs in a primetime slot next Monday.

Terrified of going to prison as his trial for the murder of his father Hamish Roche looms, Tyler spends what could be his last night of freedom with girlfriend Pipes in a swanky hotel in the city.

The buff Brennan knows if he goes down his life behind bars will be unbearable, as jail top dog Philip Banks is after him because Ty’s cop brother Mark sent him down.

So Piper spontaneously suggests they go on the run, and the pair concoct a plan to flee. Leaving a goodbye voicemail to bestie Xanthe Canning, Piper and Tyler don disguises and begin their daring escape – but back on Ramsay Street Terese panics when her daughter is nowhere to be found on the morning of the trial.

Xanthe is forced to confess what she knows to her mate’s mum and Terese calls the cops, who intercept the pair forcing them to jump across to the next building from the hotel roof. Tyler begs Piper to stay behind, but she refuses to leave her man and bravely leaps – only to narrowly miss, leaving her clinging off the side of the building.

Eventually the cops rescue them and apprehend Tyler, who is instantly imprisoned. His trial becomes a formality as the mortified mechanic is sentenced to 20 years, devastating Piper and his family.

And worse is to come when Piper visits Tyler on Valentine’s Day and finds romance in short supply as the incarcerated heart-throb breaks up with her and orders the teen to move on with her life and never contact him again…

Is this really it for the couple? And will Piper find out her own mum shopped her to the cops?

Advertisement

Neighbours airs a special hour-long extra episode on Monday 12 February at 10pm on Channel 5, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.