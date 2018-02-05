Get ready for some Neighbours nostalgia next week when a slew of old faces return to Ramsay Street as the Aussie soap broadcasts a special hour-long late-night episode.

The extra instalment, entitled ‘Hit and Run’, revolves around Toadie Rebecchi’s belated 90s-themed 21st birthday party (he never had a proper celebration at the time) which features some cracking comebacks and creative costumes among the guests.

Making brief reappearances are Blair McDonough as Stu Parker, Andrew Bibby as Lance Wilkinson and Anthony Engelman as Toadie’s brother Stonefish Rebecchi, as well as assorted members of the Rebecchi clan.

Also back, but not strictly invited to the party, is Marisa Warrington as evil Sindi Watts, who arrives unannounced bringing news that Dee Bliss impersonator Andrea Somers is back in the country, having last been seen hiding out in London… Is she heading for Erinsborough to cause more trouble?

Taking a trip down memory lane, Stu, Lance and Toadie have a ball recalling the ‘House of Trouser’ days, the name given to number 30 Ramsay Street when it was a lads’ pad. Ben Kirk is initiated into the gang as Stu reminisces about the teen’s late dad Drew, who was a good friend of his from childhood.

But as the revelations spill out about Drew Kirk, how will Ben feel when neighbour Steph Scully confesses she was once in love with his father?

Other big plots in the action-packed primetime episode include ex-Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas making his Neighbours debut, the return of Izzy Hoyland, the start of an affair between Paige Smith and Jack Callahan, and Tyler Brennan going on the run with girlfriend Piper Willis.

Neighbours airs a special hour-long extra episode on Monday 12 February at 10pm on Channel 5, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.