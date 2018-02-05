Billy (Perry Fenwick) looks set to have the day from hell on Monday’s EastEnders thanks to a visit from boss Pam Coker (Lin Blakley).

The Square’s resident undertaker will be under pressure this evening when he discovers that the fridges in the parlour have broken. As work commences to fix the problem, Billy is relieved to learn that Les has cancelled his visit.

But expect the stressed-out Mr Mitchell to get a fresh shock when Pam arrives on the scene instead.

As is soon revealed, Pam is less than pleased to see Billy. And after she explains why exactly she’s visiting, Billy will be left fearing for his future in the funeral business.

As Billy flounders and fails to answer some challenging questions, Pam is left with little option but to fire him and appoint Jay the temporary manager. But what is the reason for Billy’s dismissal? Find out at 8.00pm.

