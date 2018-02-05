Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Pam Coker returns tonight – and sacks Billy!

Actress Lin Blakley is back on the Square this evening

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5650

Billy (Perry Fenwick) looks set to have the day from hell on Monday’s EastEnders thanks to a visit from boss Pam Coker (Lin Blakley).

The Square’s resident undertaker will be under pressure this evening when he discovers that the fridges in the parlour have broken. As work commences to fix the problem, Billy is relieved to learn that Les has cancelled his visit.

But expect the stressed-out Mr Mitchell to get a fresh shock when Pam arrives on the scene instead.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5649

As is soon revealed, Pam is less than pleased to see Billy. And after she explains why exactly she’s visiting, Billy will be left fearing for his future in the funeral business.

As Billy flounders and fails to answer some challenging questions, Pam is left with little option but to fire him and appoint Jay the temporary manager. But what is the reason for Billy’s dismissal? Find out at 8.00pm.

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

EastEnders

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5650
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

