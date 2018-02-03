Home and Away’s Olivia Fraser Richards mixes business with pleasure in upcoming episodes when she finally sleeps with Axel Boyd behind boyfriend Hunter King’s back, following weeks of being chased by her professional partner.

Keen to keep his girlfriend away from sleazy Axel, jealous Hunter lines up a meeting with a rival company to see Olivia’s fashion designs, but ends up jeopardising her entire career as it could put her in breach of the exclusivity clause in the contract with Mr Boyd and ruin her reputation.

Threatened with legal action, Olivia begs Axel for forgiveness and explains it was all Hunter’s fault, driving an even wider wedge between the couple who have an explosive row.

At first Axel refuses to believe her and thinks Olivia’s playing two rival labels off against each other, but eventually he sees how upset she is and the colleagues’ conversation calms down, and goes beyond the professional and platonic…

Discussing how disappointed they are at the possibility of not working together any more, Axel turns on the charm about how he would’ve loved them to spend more time in each other’s company and moves in for another kiss – but this time the passion escalates and the pair end up sleeping together.

Axel promises to smooth things over with his boss and save Olivia’s contract and reputation, and wonders whether this was her motivation in going through with their steamy encounter. Is he making a correct assumption?

Back at home, Hunter apologises for his jealousy and jumping the gun and vows to make things right for his other half. During a moment alone, guilt-ridden Olivia breaks down as she reels from her betrayal. Will she tell Hunter she cheated on him? Or could Axel expose their indiscretion, and potentially ruin her career?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 12 February and airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.