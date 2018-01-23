EastEnders: Phil and Vincent grass up Aidan to the police?

EastEnders’ Vincent Hubbard is playing a dangerous game next week when he considers grassing up gangster Aidan Maguire to the police – and he wants Phil Mitchell to help him! Will the Walford alpha males join forces with the boys in blue to take down the crime boss?

As Aidan vows to find out which member of his crew betrayed him and stole the money from the heist, which is still missing weeks after the botched job, his vendetta against Vincent pushes Mr Hubbard to his limits as he tries to sell The Albert by way of settling the score with the Maguire man – and is accused by wife Kim of cheating on him because of his shifty behaviour.

Staging a break-in at the bar to send a message to Vincent, the former police informant is spotted talking to an old mate from the police force by Phil and Mel Owen – who has her own agenda for tracking down the cash.

Phil confronts Vincent in next Tuesday’s episode about getting cosy with the cops and the Hubbard hard nut stuns him by suggesting they report Aidan to the police.

Fuming Phil is having none of it, but Vincent is determined to destroy Aidan with or without his help.

However, this gives the menacing Mitchell the chance to deflect Aidan’s suspicions from his missing son Ben, who tried and failed to take the cash, and onto someone else – now that Vincent has openly admitted he’s considering grassing Aidan up, could Phil have found a fall guy to protect his son’s safety?

