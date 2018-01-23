EastEnders: Kim demands DNA test to prove if she and Denise are sisters

EastEnders’ Kim Fox-Hubbard is determined to find out once and for all if she and Denise are sisters or not next week as she sneakily plans to do a DNA test – will Dee rumble her plan? And what will the result mean for the girls’ relationship?

Advertisement

A year on from mum Emerald’s bombshell that Denise is not her biological daughter and was brought to her as a tiny baby that she raised as her own, Kim wants to know for sure if her flighty parent was telling the truth before she blabbed and fled during a visit last year, and confides in Patrick next Tuesday she has acquired a DNA test kit.

Enlisting Dee’s boyfriend Kush Kazemi’s help in trying to get a sneaky sample so they can do the test and send off for the results, Kim tries to pull the wool over her sibling’s eyes (assuming she is her sibling, of course).

But Denise is no fool and soon clocks kooky Kim is up to something, forcing Mrs Fox-Hubbard to admit the truth.

Will Denise agree to the test? As they were brought up together thinking they were sisters, does the possibility they’re not biologically related even matter? Or will conclusive proof either way end up driving a wedge between them?

And with Kim convinced hubby Vincent is cheating on her next week, hasn’t she got bigger things to worry about having not mentioned Emerald’s random admission for 12 months?!

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.