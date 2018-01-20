Home and Away: Robbo rescues Kat – but kills Novak!

Home and Away airs a violent showdown between Robbo and old enemy Dennis Novak next week when Kat Chapman is kidnapped and a stand-off in a scrapyard has fatal consequences.

Rough and ready Robbo races after Novak upon learning he’s abducted his cop girlfriend as revenge for the former hitman rejecting his old life since developing amnesia and threatening to expose his former criminal acquaintances.

Tracking him down to a scrapyard, Robbo finds copper Kat trapped in a car Novak is about to get crushed – but after a furious fight on a forklift he manages to rescue her in the nick of time.

Knocking Novak out cold with a punch, Robbo bundles his unconscious body into a car boot and gets pregnant Kat to the hospital so she can check on her unborn baby after her kidnap trauma.

Returning to the scrapyard for a final showdown, Robbo interrogates nasty Novak and demands he reveal more about his life before he lost his memory so he can get some much-needed answers.

But Novak refuses and goads Robbo until a struggle ensues and the gun goes off – killing Novak.

Quick-thinking Robbo disposes of the body by putting it in a dingy and guiding it out into the open water, then destroys any evidence to cover his tracks. Visiting Kat in hospital he lies about where he’s been, but how long can he cover up his murderous moment?

Meanwhile, Kat is told her baby is safe, but she’s further along in her pregnancy then she realised – which means Ash, not Robbo, is the father! Can Robbo and Kat’s roller coaster relationship survive much longer?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Channel 5 the week beginning Monday 29 January and continues weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm.