Home and Away: Olivia kisses Axel as Hunter’s proposal goes wrong

Home and Away is lining up a love triangle for Olivia Fraser Richards as she betrays boyfriend Hunter King by kissing suave business partner Axel Boyd – but has no idea Hunter is planning to pop the question!

Nervous Hunter sets the scene to propose during a romantic meal at Salt restaurant, but Olivia knocks a bottle of champagne over sending the engagement ring he’s hiding flying across the room – assuming someone’s lost it, Olivia hands the ring in to lost property and Hunter despairs as the moment is lost.

Later in the week, Hunter attends a publicity interview for his girlfriend’s fashion designs, but creepy Axel whisks her away so she can focus properly and not mess up the opportunity.

Hunter shares his concern at leaving Olivia and Axel alone, but pal Mason Morgan assures him he can trust his other half. But can he?

Feeling uneasy in front of the camera as she models her clothes, Olivia’s mind is put at rest by Axel – but the handsome businessman clearly has an ulterior motive as he charms her into relaxing and the pair end up celebrating a successful shoot and interview with a drink.

Amorous Axel makes his move and furtively admits to overwhelmed Olivia he feels a deep connection between them, before kissing her passionately and asking her back to his hotel room…

Will Olivia give into temptation and sleep with Axel behind Hunter’s back?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Channel 5 the week beginning Monday 29 January, and continues weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm.