EastEnders: Shane Richie turned down chance to return as Alfie Moon

Kat will not be joined by Alfie when she makes her Walford comeback

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie has revealed that he declined the offer to reprise the role of Walford favourite Alfie Moon.

Co-star Jessie Wallace is set to return to EastEnders as Kat Moon later this year, but will be without her screen husband.

“I’m in a fortunate position where I can pick and choose what I want to do and EastEnders at the moment I said no to it. I just need to take a break from television and a little break away from showbiz,” Richie told The Sun.

The character of Alfie was last seen flatlining on the operating table in EastEnders spin-off Redwater. But those left fearing that Richie’s decision not to return means that Alfie will be killed off can breathe a sigh of relief.

Said a show insider: “Alfie’s still a much-loved character on the Square and bosses will always keep the door open.

“Producers know that the filming schedules can be exhausting and they’ll always be willing to wait until he’s ready.”

