Coronation Street: where have you seen the copper who collars Phelan before?

Weatherfield police are currently investigating the murder of Luke Britton, and DS Yates is back on the Coronation Street cobbles tonight to question Pat Phelan following a tip-off about the builder’s involvement in the crime.

But DS Yates is no stranger to soap as actor Kent Riley, who plays the copper, started his screen career in Hollyoaks as cheeky student Zak Ramsey back in 2004.

Riley’s character was dropped after 18 months but then brought back in 2006 and remained with the show until 2010. Footie-loving Zak’s storylines mainly revolved around his luck with the ladies – he managed to bed two McQueen sisters, Michaela and Mercedes.

Zak left the village for London with Michaela but there was no happy ever after for their romance, as Michaela made a brief reappearance a year later and announced they’d already split up.

Since leaving Hollyoaks, Riley has appeared in a number of acclaimed dramas including Cilla, where he played Cilla Black’s brother-in-law Kenny Willis opposite Sheridan Smith, the award-winning Happy Valley, Little Boy Blue, based on the true story of the murder of 11 year-old Rhys Jones, as well as Jericho, Tracy Beaker Returns, Doctors and Brief Encounters among others.

With Luke’s death dominating Corrie at the moment, we can expect to see more of DS Yates in the coming weeks. But will he get the better of slippery Phelan and prove he killed him?

