Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders romance: Halfway to date Whitney!

EastEnders romance: Halfway to date Whitney!

The pair will go on a date in next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644

Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway will be hoping to make a big impression on Whitney Dean in next week’s EastEnders when the pair enjoy a candlelit date in the Queen Vic.

Advertisement

Tiffany will be seen playing matchmaker for her half-sister when she sets her up on a lunch date with the pub’s new barmaid. And Tiff’s efforts appear to be paying off, what with the Whit and Halfway going on to enjoy a more romantic set-up at the beloved Walford boozer.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644

After a failed marriage to Lee and a dalliance with Mick, you’d have thought that Whitney would be thinking twice about getting involved with any man associated with the Queen Vic.

But EastEnders fans can find out exactly how she reacts when the BBC1 soap broadcasts these scenes on Tuesday 25 January.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Rosewater, Girlhood, Spooks: the Greater Good, Big Game

imagenotavailable1

What should I watch? Silicon Valley

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy is forced to say goodbye to baby Carl – watch the scene

imagenotavailable1

Coronation Street: Robert makes Leanne a tempting offer while Nick chases after Carla

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more