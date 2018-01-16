EastEnders romance: Halfway to date Whitney!

The pair will go on a date in next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap

Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway will be hoping to make a big impression on Whitney Dean in next week’s EastEnders when the pair enjoy a candlelit date in the Queen Vic.

Tiffany will be seen playing matchmaker for her half-sister when she sets her up on a lunch date with the pub’s new barmaid. And Tiff’s efforts appear to be paying off, what with the Whit and Halfway going on to enjoy a more romantic set-up at the beloved Walford boozer.

After a failed marriage to Lee and a dalliance with Mick, you’d have thought that Whitney would be thinking twice about getting involved with any man associated with the Queen Vic.

But EastEnders fans can find out exactly how she reacts when the BBC1 soap broadcasts these scenes on Tuesday 25 January.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

