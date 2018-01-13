Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: watch Moira tell Ross that she killed Emma – see the full scene

How will the volatile Barton brother react?

Screen Shot 2018-01-12 at 16.37.57

A guilty Moira Barton will leave Ross Barton reeling on next week’s Emmerdale when she drops bombshell news about Emma’s murder.

Ross is currently under the impression that Adam was the person responsible for Emma’s untimely demise, but fans can expect all that to change on Monday when Moira admits that she committed the crime.

Screen Shot 2018-01-12 at 16.38.18

You can get a sneak peek look at the moment that Moira tearfully reveals all – an admission that comes just as Ross is thanking her for always being a source of support.

But how will he react when he realises that he’s been blaming the wrong person entirely for his mother’s death?

You can watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2018-01-12 at 16.37.57
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

