Emmerdale: is Adam Barton dead?

Emmerdale fans have been left with fresh trauma tonight in the wake of the news that Adam Barton may have been given an off-screen death.

DS Benton and DC Wilson were seen in Friday’s episode arriving at Moira’s door to tell her that a body had been found at a harbour near Prague and they believe it could be Adam.

Next week’s episodes of the ITV soap will see a traumatised Moira facing the distressing task of having to identify the corpse. Feeling her pain, Ross offers to accompany her, but events look set to take a surprising turn.

“Ross is standing by Moira’s side and really helping her through all this,” explains Natalie J Robb. “He goes to make the ID, but Moira says she has to do it. She takes a look and it’s not Adam. And it’s then that she starts to realise how nice Ross has been to her.”

In the aftermath of the ordeal, both relief and guilt flood Moira and she realises that she can no longer live with the feelings about what she herself did to Emma. Steeling herself, Moira ends up telling Ross that she was the one who killed the Barton boys’ mum.

But how will Ross and Pete react to the bombshell news?

