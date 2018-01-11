Emmerdale airs dramatic crash – will the Whites survive?

Lachlan causes chaos, but has he killed everyone in the car?

Emmerdale has just aired their first big stunt of 2018 as the Whites’ car smashed into a lorry before the mangled wreckage was thrown into a field.

Advertisement

The fuming family were in pursuit of old enemy Robert Sugden and baby Seb, with Rebecca’s sneaky baby daddy having snatched his son upon learning the Whites were planning to escape to Australia to ensure he never sees his kid again.

But tension simmered between Lachlan and mum Chrissie, as the tormented teen discovered his mum had forced girlfriend Belle Dingle to dump him so he’d agree to the move down under, believing there was nothing left for him in the village.

Grabbing the wheel as they fought, Lucky made Chrissie lose control of the vehicle which then veered into the opposite lane – and straight into the path of an oncoming lorry.

In a breathtaking collision, Chrissie’s four by four was crushed in the blink of an eye and ended up on the adjacent field, with Robert screeching to a halt up ahead and staring in horror at the wreckage behind him…

Will anyone survive the accident? Tune in at 8pm for the second in tonight’s epic Emmerdale double bill to find out…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.