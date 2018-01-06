Home and Away: jealous Coco struggles as Raffy and Ryder get close

Home and Away is lining up a love triangle as Raffy Morrison falls for newcomer Ryder Jackson, forcing her friend Coco Astoni to bury her own feelings for the bad boy – but there are serious emotional consequences for Coco…

Cocky Ryder talks his way into an invite to the girls’ movie night at Raffy’s place, but the giddy girl is mortified when big brother Brody Morgan clocks her burgeoning feelings for the lad and insists on hanging around as the chaperone.

Settling down on the sofa, Ryder hedges his bets of scoring with either Raffy or Coco as he confidently puts his arm around both of them hoping to get lucky – only for Justin to make his presence felt and halt the hormonal Mr Jackson.

Raffy and Coco giggle about Ryder trying to hit on them as they fetch more snacks in the kitchen, but as Raf admits she’s starting to like the lad Coco lies and pretends she’s not bothered – masking her own attraction for the sake of her friendship.

Leaving the lovebirds alone, Coco heads home where she almost lapses back into her eating disorder as a reaction to the emotional stress of the situation. Following a heart-to-heart with mum Maggie, Coco eventually opens up to Raffy about her bulimia and how denying her feelings for Ryder and losing him to her mate almost brought it back.

Raffy immediately calls it off with Ryder (friends before fellas and all that) and the pals make a plan to celebrate with a girl power-style ‘Glow Day’ where they celebrate the sisterhood in the name of raising self-esteem.

But has Coco really beaten her demons? And will both girls’ feelings for Ryder end up causing problems?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 15 January, and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.