EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite on life after divorce – “I’m happier than I’ve been in a very long time”

"I'm extremely proud of myself and my girls because we have an extra-special bond"

EastEnders returnee Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed to Radio Times that – three years on from her divorce from actor Tom Ellis – she’s content with life.

“I’m so happy. In fact, I’m happier now than I’ve been in a very long time,” the actress says in the new issue.

Speaking about the relationship she has with her two daughters Florence and Marnie, Outhwaite adds: “I’m extremely proud of myself and my girls because we have an extra-special bond. We’re in a pretty amazing place, which is something I wouldn’t have been able to say three years ago.”

The star is set to return to EastEnders in early 2018 and says of her character Mel Owen’s comeback: “She’s more damaged than when she left, mainly because of the experiences she’s had. Mel had become quite dark by the end, but I don’t think she would have ended up that way had it not been for Steve Owen.

“So I don’t think she’s going to be letting any man rule her this time around.”

After nearly 16 years away, Mel will be seen wasting little time in making her presence known and goes directly to the cafe on Bridge Street where she’s reacquainted with Ian and Kathy.

Stunned by the reappearance of wife number two, Ian catches up with his ex-missus, but it soon becomes apparent that Mel may have an ulterior motive as she uses the conversation to her advantage…

