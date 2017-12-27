EastEnders return: Jo Joyner wanted to be involved in Lauren and Abi’s exits

The actress – who returned this Christmas as Tanya Cross – explains why she made her comeback

Actress Jo Joyner has revealed that she returned to EastEnders this Christmas so she could be a part of Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald’s final scenes on the soap.

Advertisement

“I feel protective of my screen family and genuinely responsible for them. When I thought that the girls might be leaving, I felt I should be there for them,” said Joyner. “I’ve watched Lorna grow from a 10-year-old sweetie into a beautiful and talented woman. Jacqueline has been such a pleasure to work with and I love her to bits. I couldn’t say no to being involved in their exit stories.”

The fate of both Lauren and Abi currently hangs in the balance following their Christmas Day fall from the roof of the Queen Vic pub. The siblings remain in hospital, with a nurse set to deliver important news to Max and Tanya – though fans don’t yet know which of the girls it concerns.

Thankfully, despite the grave subject matter, it was a pleasure for Joyner to resume filming at EastEnders, prior to her second stint on C4 schools drama Ackley Bridge:

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Jake [Wood], Lacey [Turner] and the girls. It does feel very quickly like you’re back home.

“The writing makes it easy – the history in the relationships is easy to click back into. I really enjoyed it. I’ve also always loved Christmas there. Even when you’ve been in it for years and it feels like a very normal work place, you can come in, see the big tree in the Square and think to yourself ‘blimey, how weird?! I’m actually in EastEnders – mad!’

“I’ll always be very proud to have been part of that Max and Stacey affair at Christmas and to have been in the family. So it was great to go back and we had a lot of laughs in between the rain and hot water bottles.”

Advertisement

You can watch a review of Christmas on EastEnders below. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest mews, interviews and spoilers.