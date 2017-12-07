Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: domestic abuse story planned for the Maalik family

Imran will start physically and emotionally hurting his mother Misbah in a dark new plot

Hollyoaks is set to explore the issue of familial abuse among the Maaliks in a controversial storyline that will run throughout 2018.

Isolated teenager Imran, the youngest member of Hollyoaks’ newest clan, will start to physically and emotionally harm his mother Misbah after years of feeling sidelined by his elder siblings Yasmine, Farrah and Sami.

Misbah will struggle as she is torn between protecting her troubled son and coming clean about the ordeal he is subjecting her to.

The show is working with organisations Family Lives and Sefton Women’s and Children’s Aid as part of their research into the sensitive issue, as well as consulting the Muslim Council of Great Britain for cultural advice on how to portray the story in the context of Hollyoaks’ first ever Muslim family.

Speaking about the storyline, Harvey Virdi, who plays Misbah, said: “Violence against parents is a taboo subject. Mothers often blame themselves, suffer in silence and live in fear and shame. I am so proud to be part of this new storyline exploring Misbah’s difficult relationship with her son and the impact violence has on the family. Hopefully we can raise awareness and understanding.”

Imran’s abuse storyline begins on screen at the end of January.

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

All about Hollyoaks

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

