EastEnders: Max to be grilled by the Brannings in special episode written by Simon Ashdown

Tension is rising in this evening's visit to Walford

Max will face the wrath of his family tonight in a special episode of EastEnders penned by Simon Ashdown, the writer who helped create the Branning clan.

Viewers have already seen Max left reeling after discovering that he’d been double crossed by both James Willmott-Brown and Fi Browning.

Now, as Max struggles to hold it together, those closest to him start to become increasingly concerned about his behaviour.

With the entire Square against Max, the likes of Abi and Lauren do their best to get through to him.

But with emotions running high and Max not wanting to be helped, the situation soon becomes heated. So will Max’s nearest and dearest only end up making an already tense situation even worse? Find out when EastEnders shows these scenes tonight at 7.30pm.

