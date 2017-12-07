Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Max to be grilled by the Brannings in special episode written by Simon Ashdown

EastEnders: Max to be grilled by the Brannings in special episode written by Simon Ashdown

Tension is rising in this evening's visit to Walford

EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5611

Max will face the wrath of his family tonight in a special episode of EastEnders penned by Simon Ashdown, the writer who helped create the Branning clan.

Advertisement

Viewers have already seen Max left reeling after discovering that he’d been double crossed by both James Willmott-Brown and Fi Browning.

Now, as Max struggles to hold it together, those closest to him start to become increasingly concerned about his behaviour.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 08/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 07/12/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5611 (No. 5611) - Picture Shows: Max pours himself a drink while Jack, Lauren and Abi try to understand what he’s done. Max Branning (JAKE WOOD) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

With the entire Square against Max, the likes of Abi and Lauren do their best to get through to him.

But with emotions running high and Max not wanting to be helped, the situation soon becomes heated. So will Max’s nearest and dearest only end up making an already tense situation even worse? Find out when EastEnders shows these scenes tonight at 7.30pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 21/12/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5619 (No. 5619) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS THURSDAY 7th DECEMBER 2017* Ian and Max fight Max Branning (JAKE WOOD), Ian Beale (ADAM WOODYATT) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

131640.095ff082-d8cf-4e23-b905-33cb38fe3e14

Patrick Stewart reveals his greatest fears – and a lifelong addiction to jigsaws

113811

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Young Frankenstein, Escape from the Planet of the Apes: films on TV today

14403744-low_res-the-apprentice-series-13-2017

People can’t get over Jeff’s break-dancing on The Apprentice

imagenotavailable1

Mary Berry on The Great British Bake Off series four and the RT Audience Award

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more